Why you need Persistent Connection for SEO?

It’s no secret that page speed is a Google ranking factor - when you look at your website’s performance waterfall chart using one of the page speed testing tools, you can see that when you get a site from a server with Connection: close, every resource is loaded over a new connection (the orange bar in the waterfall chart), which adds more time to your page load time.

While on a persistent connection, the server can send subsequent requests from that server over the same connection. This eliminates the need to connect again, thus saving time and loading the page much faster.

So persistent connection → fewer re-connections to server → faster page load → better SEO.